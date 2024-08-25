Tom Cruise determined to win Oscar as he teams up with Alejandro G Iñàrritu; meet their film's stellar cast

Meanwhile, Oscar-nominated Anatomy of a Fall actor Sandra Hüller, Emmy-winner John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Oscar-nominee Jesse Plemons, and Talk to Me actor Sophie Wilde are all set to star alongside Tom Cruise in the film, per the report.

Why the Tom-Alejandro collaboration matters

With Oscar-winning Alejandro G Iñárritu at the helm of Tom’s next movie, the actor might be closer than ever to winning an Oscar. Tom has worked with some of the biggest directors in Hollywood and has spent the last decade dominating the box office with hits like the Mission: Impossible series and Top Gun: Maverick. But can he finally snag that elusive Oscar?

It might as well happen for Tom thanks to his new film venture with Alejandro — after all the acclaimed filmmaker steered Leonardo DiCaprio to his first Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant after five previous nominations. It was first reported in February that Tom was starring in and also producing the latest feature project from The Revenant and Birdman filmmaker.

More about Tom's next film

Per Deadline, Alejandro co-wrote the screenplay with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone. The film's logline suggests that it centres on the ‘most powerful man in the world’, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything. While, we don't know who'll play who in the film yet, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine Tom could be seen essaying the role of the 'most powerful man in the world'.