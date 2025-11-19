What happened to Liev Schreiber? Star hospitalized after sudden health scare

Liev Schreiber was hospitalized on Sunday, November 16, in New York after experiencing a severe headache, People magazine reported. On the following day, he underwent several tests. The results of the tests and what caused the headache are not yet known. Liev Schreiber and his wife Taylor Neisen.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work,” the actor’s representative told People.

The hospitalization may have been undertaken due to the past occurrence of a similar condition. In 2024, Schreiber endured temporary amnesia following a bout of migraine. Whether the Emmy nominee experienced amnesia this time, too, remains unknown. The fact that he is cleared to work suggests that the problem may not have been too severe.

Liev Schreiber’s past health battles

The 58-year-old actor revealed during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he was diagnosed with a condition called transient global amnesia while working on a Broadway play, named Doubt: A Parable.

“The worst nightmare that an actor could possibly ever experience. I was in my dressing room and I had a terrible headache. I thought it was maybe a fast-food headache, but it felt a little stronger than that,” New York Post quoted him as saying.

Schreiber then continued and revealed that, suddenly, he had forgotten the name of one of his co-stars, Amy Ryan. He also forgot the lines of his play.

Soon, a friend of the Tony winner, who was also a doctor, and his wife arrived. Schreiber was informed that he has transient global amnesia, which is a rare but manageable condition. Its effects go away after 8-12 hours. However, the diagnosis has not stopped the actor from continuing to work.

The veteran actor is married to Taylor Niesen. The couple tied the knot in 2023 and share a daughter named Hazel.

Previously, he was in a relationship with Naomi Watts and had two children with her – Sasha and Kai. The former couple separated in 2016.

