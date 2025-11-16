New York cardiologist with 30 years of experience shares '10 simple tips that can add 10 years to your life'

Want to add a decade to your life? There are certain things you can do daily that can help you ditch the bad habits and kickstart a healthier, longer life. Dr Evan Levine, a cardiologist from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, with over 30 years of experience, shared his top 10 recommendations in an Instagram post on November 11 to help people extend their lifespan, starting at age 30. Also read | The secret to healthy life is hiding in our kitchens: Expert shares 5 superfoods for daily diet Monitoring your blood pressure and cholesterol levels is crucial for a long and healthy life.(Shutterstock)

These tips focused on drastically eliminating or reducing harmful substances such as smoking, alcohol, fast food, sodas, and various stimulants, including marijuana, and even limiting ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) medications.

Never smoke, limit booze, ditch fast food

In the video he posted, Dr Levine said: “Starting at the age of 30, 10 simple tips that can add 10 years to your life. Let's begin. I'm Dr Evan, board certified cardiologist. Number one, I would never smoke or be around anyone who smokes. Dozens of known carcinogens, plus increasing your risk of stroke, heart attacks, vascular disease, even aortic aneurysms, and high blood pressure.”

Sharing a list of things to avoid, he added, “Number two, no alcohol, or at least stick to less than a few drinks a week. They're cancer-causing. They raise blood pressure. The alcohol industry and its surrogates lie to us. Number three, fast food. Don't open the door. Never walk inside. Toxic, dense calories that poisoned millions. Number four, all drugs and stimulants. I'm including marijuana here. And I'd also include limiting those ADHD meds to the lowest possible doses.”

Make these small changes that can add up to a healthier, happier you. (Made using ChatGPT)

Do any exercise, check your blood pressure

Dr Levine also advised engaging in regular exercise, aiming for at least 7,000 steps daily, and monitoring key health metrics, such as blood pressure and cholesterol.

He went on to share what you should ideally be doing for a long life, and said, “Number five, do any exercise. That includes even walking. Walking is great. At least 7,000 steps a day. Pretty easy stuff. Number six, check your blood pressure with a goal of 120 over 80 or less. Number seven, check your cholesterol and treat if that LDL is above 190 with a statin. Otherwise, with diet and exercise, those coronary artery calcium scans in young patients with heart attacks are often normal, and these tests have limited benefit in this age group.”

Ditch stress and toxic people

The cardiologist also highlighted the importance of stress reduction by avoiding toxic individuals and establishing consistent, healthy sleep habits, which lay a foundation for longevity.

He concluded: “Number eight, no sodas or toxic sugar drinks... number nine, reduce stress and people that cause stress. Build your foundation of friends. Avoid those narcissists, no matter how attractive they may be. And number 10, start a healthy sleeping habit. I hope that helps.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.