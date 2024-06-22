50 Cent claims hacker made $300 million in 30 minutes using his X account to promote crypto

50 Cent has made a bombshell claim that a hacker made $300 million in half and hour after he used the rapper's website and social media handle to promote cryptocurrency. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, alleges he was hacked and that the hacker fled with $300 million by using his platform to promote cryptocurrency .(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, June 21, 50 Cent clarified he was not associated with the $GUNIT cryptocurrency that was being promoted on his website and on X account. He went on to say that the hacker had conned his admirers and fled with a sizable sum of money.

“My Twitter & Thisis 50.com was hacked,” the 48-year-old rapper posted on Instagram.

“I have no association with this Crypto. Twitter worked quickly to lock my account back down. Who ever did this made $300,000,000 in 30 minutes,” he added.

Responding to his post, one user wrote: “This hacker deserves a Grammy”.

“I love crypto but that’s not cool,” another chimed in.

Screenshots of the "$GUNIT" memecoin, whose market value initially hovered around $1 million, were featured in his Instagram post.

It looked like 50 Cent's X account was still locked as of Saturday morning. In addition, his personal website was also taken down.

50 Cent says he never made money from Bitcoin

At one point in the past, 50 Cent was kind of a part of the bitcoin movement. In 2018, the G-Unit leader responded to a TMZ article that claimed Fif got millions because he joined the Bitcoin craze early.

In the same year, he gave his fans the opportunity to pay with it in exchange for his Animal Ambition record. The report states that The Queens generated sales of over 700 bitcoins, which were valued at about $662 each at the time. He allegedly made between $7 million and $8.5 million.

According to The Blast report, 50 Cent was compelled to attest in a 2018 bankruptcy filing that he did not possess bitcoin and had no assets associated with it. 50 Cent admitted that he took some early bitcoin payments but never profited from them.