A complete timeline of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's relationship

During the early 2000s, the relationship of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake appeared to be a contemporary fairy tale. Their journey began as preteens on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club, and they later reconnected in the late '90s as they embarked on their respective careers as pop stars. Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears (AP)

(Also Read: Squid Game actor Lee Byung Hun's LA house ransacked by burglars, no damage reported)

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

In 1999, when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake started dating, their youthful romance captivated the public's attention. The fascination intensified upon their spring 2002 breakup, leading to heightened scrutiny and Timberlake expressing his emotions through revenge music.

Here's revisiting the highs and lows of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's relationship.

Justin Timberlake at the premiere of Trolls Band Together on Nov. 15, 2023(AP)

December 1992

Spears and Timberlake's initial encounter took place during their respective roles in the '90s revival of The Mickey Mouse Club, where they were cast alongside future stars JC Chasez, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera. Despite being just 11 years old, the young performers shared an immediate connection, with Timberlake even holding the distinction of being Spears' first kiss.

April 1999

Spears and Timberlake crossed paths again in late 1998 when she served as the opening act performer for NSYNC on their NSYNC in Concert tour. The pair hit headlines with their relationship rumours almost immediately. In April 1999, Spears refuted the rumours in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Later on, Spears disclosed that Timberlake had asked her out before the release of her debut album in January 1999.

Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills.(AP)

September 2000

Despite months of denying romance rumours, Spears and Timberlake officially unveiled their relationship at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. While they walked the red carpet separately, with Timberlake alongside NSYNC and Spears flying solo, they made a statement by sitting together during the show, openly cuddling.

January 2001

Spears and Timberlake, and members of NSYNC, shared the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show, joining forces with Aerosmith, Nelly, and Mary J. Blige for a memorable performance.

July 2001

Spears showed her support for Timberlake at NSYNC's third annual Challenge for the Children charity event, according to Billboard. The event culminated in a celebrity basketball game, where the couple donned matching jerseys with affectionate nicknames: Pinky and Stinky.

US singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake at the premiere of Trolls: Band Together on November 15, 2023.(AFP)

September 2001

In an interview with The Guardian, Spears revealed that her and Timberlake's hectic schedules often kept them apart. However, when they were together, they resided at her house in L.A. Spears opened up about their two-year relationship, expressing that Timberlake still managed to give her butterflies.

February 2002

Timberlake accompanied Spears on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her acting debut in Crossroads. According to director Tamra Davis, Timberlake was equally supportive and involved during the film's production.

March 2002

During the promotion of Crossroads in London, Spears mentioned that she was "not in an intense relationship with anyone at the moment," essentially confirming her separation from Timberlake. This statement followed weeks of the couple denying breakup rumours, which initially sparked speculation when Spears was seen crying with friend Tara Reid in Los Angeles.

June 2002

Timberlake candidly discussed life post-breakup with Spears in an interview with People, revealing, "It hurts too bad." the singer went on to add that Britney will always be special to him.

(Also Read: Deadpool 3 plot synopsis is officially out: Wade Wilson and Wolverine team up for MCU chaos)

Britney Spears at the premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood on July 22, 2019. (REUTERS)

April 2020

Years after their relationship concluded, Spears shared an Instagram video of herself dancing on a balcony to Timberlake's song Filthy. In the caption, Spears praised her ex's music and alluded to their widely publicized breakup.

February 2021

Timberlake issued a public apology on his Instagram for his conduct during his breakup with Spears, expressing remorse for contributing to a system that "condones misogyny and racism."

June 2021

After Spears' court hearing to terminate the conservatorship that had been in place since 2008, Timberlake tweeted his support for his ex-girlfriend. During the hearing, Spears disclosed that she was compelled to have an IUD to prevent her from having more children.

October 2023

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears disclosed that she became pregnant with Timberlake's child during their three-year relationship but ultimately chose to undergo an abortion.

January 2024

On Instagram, Spears shared a video from Timberlake's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In addition to offering apologies to anyone she may have offended with her memoir, The Woman in Me, she also supported her ex's new music album.