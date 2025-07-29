BTS star Jungkook's chest tattoo goes viral as trainer shares rare gym selfie

BTS' Jungkook has left the internet buzzing about his chest tattoo. According to Koreaboo, shortly after his military discharge in June, Jungkook’s performance at J-Hope’s gig sparked rumors about the singer getting a new tattoo. Known for his expressive inks, the singer has previously shared stories behind his tattoos. Until now, fans had only seen brief flashes of the new chest tattoo. But recent photographs have finally given the BTS fans a closer look at it. BTS Jungkook's chest tattoo(X/@thvianx)

Jungkook’s chest tattoo goes viral

On July 29, well-known fitness trainer Ma Sun Ho gave fans a peek into Jungkook’s post-military workout session by sharing a gym selfie with the BTS star. Dressed in a black tank top, shorts, and a beanie, Jungkook looked every bit the dedicated athlete. With coffee in one hand, he was seen covering his face with a mask. But what really caught fans’ attention was the vivid, intricate chest tattoo, which was visible more than ever.

The image, snapped after an intense training session, flashed his sculpted physique, while Ma’s caption playfully teased JK's tireless work ethic: “Today is another JK and, why you gotta go so hard? Training continues even in Korea."

Fans stunned by Jungkook's chest ink

Soon after, fans went wild over the clearer view of Jungkook’s chest tattoo, flooding social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with zoomed-in screenshots and swooning reactions.

Ma Sun Ho on training BTS

In a candid video earlier, Ma Sun Ho, star of Physical: 100 and renowned bodybuilder, had shared his experience of training BTS in the US for their spring 2026 comeback. Initially training with V and Jungkook, he recounted how RM soon joined their workouts, followed by Suga and Jimin. Ma expressed how the camaraderie made their training sessions even more enjoyable, revealing the bond growing between the BTS members as they prepared for their next big comeback.

FAQs:

1. What does the tattoo on Jungkook mean?

Jungkook has a new chest tattoo, but its exact design and meaning are not yet known.

2. What side is Jungkook's 7 tattoo on?

Jungkook's 7 tattoo is located behind his ear.

3. Did Jungkook remove his tattoo?

No, Jungkook has not removed his tattoos.