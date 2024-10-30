Chris Brown stopped Sean Diddy Combs' sons from attempting to fight Ray J over offensive comments

Over the weekend, a Halloween party nearly turned into a brawl when Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sons had a heated confrontation with Ray J. Ray J defends Diddy amid ongoing tensions with the music mogul’s sons.

Several outlet sources report that Puff’s three sons, Christian, Quincy and Justin attended the Unruly Agency Halloween party by influencer Tara Electra in Los Angeles, California and that is when they happened to meet Ray J hence the clash.

“The party wrapped in the early hours, Ray J made his way to the parking lot along with his crew, Amber Rose, and manager David Weintraub ... but was confronted by Diddy's 3 sons,” TMZ reported.

Justin wanted to beat up Ray J or Christian to beat up Ray J, luckily this did not turn into an assault. Chris Brown was only watching the two fight from his car before he intervened when he saw things worsen. Witnesses report that Brown quickly moved to break up the fight and separate both Justin and Christian, though sources speaking to TMZ confirmed that there was“no injuries”.

This wasn’t the first time Diddy’s sons have clashed with Ray J

The two sides have had disagreements on multiple occasions, particularly in response to Ray J’s remarks about their father, Diddy. Ray J has been open to discussing his feelings about the hip-hop mogul, often directly addressing Diddy’s sons.

TMZ reported that while Ray J still considers Diddy and his sons like family, he refuses to tolerate what he views as disrespectful comments from Diddy’s kids.

On his show, The Reality Check News, Ray J defended his stance, cautioning listeners to be skeptical of recent reports about Diddy. He questioned, “Diddy was my friend. What do you do when you never seen all this s**t that people are talking about.”

“Do you believe it? Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty?”

Diddy was arrested in mid-September on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. Following the arrest, numerous bottles of baby oil and lubricant were discovered during a Homeland Security raid on Diddy’s properties in Miami and Los Angeles earlier this year; internet memes quickly spread, poking fun at the situation.

Responding to the jokes, Ray J remarked, “I see a lot of jokes out there right now talking about baby oil. Everybody got a joke about having about baby oil or lube. Is that okay? Is that the message?” After a quick laugh, he added, “That was funny, fam, now what? I don’t use baby oil. Lube, sometimes, in sex makes it better.”

The music mogul has pled not guilty to these charges and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, while awaiting trial.