Did Rihanna hint she's expecting baby girl with A$AP Rocky? Here's why fans think so

Rihanna’s third pregnancy has fans buzzing again, this time over whether she might be expecting her first daughter. The singer, 37, is already mom to two boys with rapper A$AP Rocky, but her latest post on Instagram had followers convinced she was dropping clues about a baby girl. The Diamonds star posed on the cover of HOMMEGIRLS volume 14, showing off her bump in a green plaid shirt and pink cargo shorts. Did Rihanna just hint that she is having a baby girl with A$AP Rocky? (AP)

“HOMMEGIRLS VOLUME 14 feat. my next fashion killa,” she captioned the shot. It did not take long for the speculation to start. One fan jumped straight in with, “We’re getting a babygirl fenty.” Another added, “I Hope this means it’s giving niecey pooh.”

Rocky’s playful comments fuel speculation

This is not the first time the couple has stirred the pot. Back in June at the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels, Rocky hinted on the carpet that the baby could be a girl. When Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier asked, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” Rocky smiled and answered, “It is, man, it is.”

He then picked up a Smurfette toy, holding it toward the camera with a grin. When pressed again, he laughed and kept the moment light. Rihanna, who voices Smurfette in the upcoming film, did not say anything to confirm or deny the chatter, keeping the reveal under wraps.

Rihanna keeps focus on family

At the Los Angeles premiere of the same movie, Rihanna told Extra her sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, are thrilled about becoming big brothers. “They’re delighted,” she said, adding that she has always wanted a girl but feels grateful either way. “I’ve always wanted a girl. But God knows best, right? And I love my boys,” she admitted.

So far, the singer has not confirmed the sex of her third child, but fans are not letting go of the clues anytime soon. Between her cryptic post and Rocky’s playful teasing, the speculation is only growing louder.

FAQs:

Is Rihanna pregnant in 2025?

Yes, Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala.

How many kids does Rihanna have now?

She is already mom to two boys, RZA and Riot.

Did Rihanna confirm she’s having a girl?

No, she has not confirmed the sex of her baby.

What did A$AP Rocky say about the baby?

Rocky smiled when asked if they were having a girl and playfully held up a Smurfette toy.