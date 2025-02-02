Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did Selena Gomez witness drop in Instagram followers amid uproar over tearful deportation video?

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 02, 2025 06:54 PM IST

Selena Gomez recently reacted to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US, resulting in 956 arrests.

Selena Gomez, who faced intense flak for sharing a tearful video of herself in response to President Donald Trump's mass deportations plans, has lost over 700,000 social media followers in the past month.

Selena Gomez's following on Instagram witnessed a drop of 715,000 in the past 30 days, according to Social Blade, (REUTERS)
Selena Gomez's following on Instagram witnessed a drop of 715,000 in the past 30 days, according to Social Blade, (REUTERS)

Earlier this week, Gomez reacted to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US, resulting in 956 arrests, according to the BBC.

According to Social Blade, Gomez's following on Instagram witnessed a drop of 715,000 in the past 30 days.

Gomez bashed for now-deleted video

In her video, Gomez said: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” along with an emoji of the Mexican flag.

She later deleted her video, saying: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Also Read: ‘Oh Mr. Parker’; Selena Gomez deletes tearful video, claps back at US Senate candidate for calls to ‘deport’ her

Reacting to Gomez's video, one of her critics reminded her that she has the tools and platform to assist.

“Girl You have the resources to do a lot. You could fund legal services, translation services, permanently fund mutual aid programs, direct action that disrupts raids, immigration assistance programs that facilitate these folks’ on their way in etc,” one person wrote.

“This is so pathetic. How about helping them come in the right way,” another wrote.

“Is Selena Gomez Mexican ??” asked third user.

White House, Megyn Kelly too react to Gomez's emotional video

Meanwhile, the White House released a video titled “Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn't Cry for Our Daughters”.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly called Gomez a “sick and unwell” person. “And by the way, anybody who takes their phone, works up in tears and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick. That’s a sick person.”

Despite the drop in her following, Gomez still maintains a sizable fan base on the social media site, with 422 million followers.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On