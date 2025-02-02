Did Selena Gomez witness drop in Instagram followers amid uproar over tearful deportation video?

Selena Gomez, who faced intense flak for sharing a tearful video of herself in response to President Donald Trump's mass deportations plans, has lost over 700,000 social media followers in the past month. Selena Gomez's following on Instagram witnessed a drop of 715,000 in the past 30 days, according to Social Blade, (REUTERS)

Earlier this week, Gomez reacted to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US, resulting in 956 arrests, according to the BBC.

According to Social Blade, Gomez's following on Instagram witnessed a drop of 715,000 in the past 30 days.

Gomez bashed for now-deleted video

In her video, Gomez said: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” along with an emoji of the Mexican flag.

She later deleted her video, saying: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Reacting to Gomez's video, one of her critics reminded her that she has the tools and platform to assist.

“Girl You have the resources to do a lot. You could fund legal services, translation services, permanently fund mutual aid programs, direct action that disrupts raids, immigration assistance programs that facilitate these folks’ on their way in etc,” one person wrote.

“This is so pathetic. How about helping them come in the right way,” another wrote.

“Is Selena Gomez Mexican ??” asked third user.

White House, Megyn Kelly too react to Gomez's emotional video

Meanwhile, the White House released a video titled “Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn't Cry for Our Daughters”.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly called Gomez a “sick and unwell” person. “And by the way, anybody who takes their phone, works up in tears and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick. That’s a sick person.”

Despite the drop in her following, Gomez still maintains a sizable fan base on the social media site, with 422 million followers.