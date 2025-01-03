Eyewitnesses expose Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' secret in upcoming documentary

Alleged eyewitness accounts have surfaced in the trailer for the upcoming documentary special Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, shedding light on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his purportedly sinister “red” rooms. Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The 90-minute feature, set to premiere on Peacock on January 14, offers a “raw, exclusive look” at Combs’ life before he became known as Puff Daddy or Diddy. It promises “never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best.”

Peacock describes the special as a film that will “challenge viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music—and the mugshot.”

ALSO READ| What's in store for Trump, Kate, Meghan, Sean Diddy and Luigi Mangione in 2025? Top psychic gives startling prediction

“I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments,” they shared. “Any time that the studio or any room is red, he’s making love and sex,” they claimed. The source further alleged, “Some of the girls that were in the rooms, for sure, were underage.”

One of the people in Diddy's inner circle also shared, “Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there were cameras.”

Diddy faces explosive allegations in new Peacock documentary

Indicted last year on three counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking, the music mogul was arrested on September 16 at a Manhattan hotel and has been held without bail while awaiting his trial in May. Since the indictment, multiple lawsuits have been filed by alleged victims—men, women, and children—accusing Combs of drugging, raping, physically assaulting, and trafficking them.

One of the most explosive allegations involves Combs’ so-called “freak offs,” described in the indictment as extravagant sex parties involving large groups of coerced participants. Prosecutors allege that these events were marked by such extreme sexual activity and drug use that some attendees required IV fluids for recovery. During raids on Combs’ properties last year, authorities reportedly discovered thousands of bottles of baby oil believed to have been stocked for these events.

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber shares strange message about religion amid Sean Diddy's legal troubles: ‘How can I believe Jesus is…’

The Peacock documentary follows similar exposés, such as the TMZ and Tubi series The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs. Meanwhile, rapper and 50 Cent is also developing his own Netflix project, helmed by Shut Up and Dribble director Alex Stapleton.

50 described the series to Variety as offering a “complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far” with no fixed release date yet.