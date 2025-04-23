Kanye West labels himself a ‘good dad’ after saying he ‘loves’ Hitler in antisemitic rant

Kanye West, aka Ye, in a series of tweets posted this week, revealed his difficulties with his children just hours before admitting to incestuous relations with his male cousin. Kanye West shares his frustrations about custody with his children on social media, emphasising his desire for more involvement.(Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Since West finalised his divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian in 2022, he has obtained joint custody rights for their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. But he is not particularly happy with how that custody is playing out.

“I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR,” he posted on X, followed up by adding, “I don’t need to just ‘SEE’ my kids. I need to raise them. I’m a good dad. I’m a great father to have.”

West has previously accused Kardashian of limiting his access to their children. His tweets suggest he wants to be more actively involved in their upbringing rather than just having occasional visits.

Kanye West’s heartfelt fatherhood claims were quickly overshadowed by…

Continuing a pattern of inflammatory and offensive remarks, he tweeted that his custody struggles are difficult because “most lawyers are Jewish.”

“I was told by a Jewish lawyer that I would not be able to see my kids if I was antisemitic and he was right, for now. God is on my side,” he ranted.

While he momentarily praised two Jewish employees as “amazing brilliant and honest,” he later contradicted himself with “I love some Jews and I love Hitler.”

Notably, these kinds of antisemitic behaviour have cost Ye numerous business deals and relationships in recent years.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that despite Ye’s claim of not seeing his son this year, he has actually spent time with Saint—including a recent outing and a trip to Japan earlier in the year while working on his upcoming album, Bully, which is set to be released next month.

Us Weekly, however, reported that Kim Kardashian is “considering” seeking full custody of their children. While Ye technically has access to his kids whenever he wants, insiders say his interactions have been sporadic—the most recent just one week before he left Los Angeles following a three-month stay.