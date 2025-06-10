Kirk Franklin, honoured at BET Awards, praises wife for supporting him despite her dad ‘fighting for his life’

Kirk Franklin thanks wife in acceptance speech

Introduced by rapper T.I., who praised Franklin for bridging the gap between gospel and hip-hop, Franklin took the stage to deliver a deeply personal acceptance speech. According to People.com, he began by acknowledging Gertrude, a mother who adopted him at the age of four, providing him with the love and stability he had longed for. Reflecting on his challenging childhood, Franklin shared how music became his sanctuary and a means of expressing his faith.

A significant portion of Franklin's speech was dedicated to his wife, Tammy Franklin, and their children. "You sit here with me while your father, one of my heroes, is fighting for his life. Thank you. I will never be able to repay you for giving me a legacy. You gave me Caziah, my young leader. Carrington, my best friend. Kennedy, twin. And you partnered with the mother of my oldest, Kerrion, whom I love with all my soul," Franklin said in his speech.

He also mentioned that despite receiving the award, he is not a perfect person. "I am not perfect. I fail. I sin. I am not a perfect Christian. I'm not a perfect husband. And we all know I'm not a perfect father, not even a perfect artist, because I can't even sing, which makes this award even more amazing."

About Kirk Franklin

Franklin, a 20-time Grammy winner, emerged as the King of Urban Gospel in the 1990s. He is best known for the songs Imagine Me, I Smile, Lean on Me, and Wanna Be Happy? He released his debut album, Kirk Franklin and the Family, in 1993 and is credited with changing gospel music with his innovations.