Mariah Carey and twins light up White House Christmas celebration with President Biden

The halls of the White House just got a whole lot glitterier, as Christmas Queen Mariah Carey and her adorable twins, Monroe and Moroccan joined the celebrations. The 54-year-old singer and her 12-year-old twins had a fun trip at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Her social media post began with an image of her and her kids in the Oval Office with President Joe Biden. For the unversed, the singer and songwriter recently ended her seven-year relationship with partner Bryan Tanaka. Mariah Carey and President Biden(Mariah Carey's IG)

Mariah Carey visits the White House for Christmas

Taking to her Instagram, the All I Want for Christmas singer wrote “Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season! While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer!”

Photos showed Mariah Carey, sparkling in a pink-trim two-piece, striking poses with President Biden, and admiring the White House Christmas décor alongside her twins. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, joined in the festivities, capturing a moment with the Queen of Christmas.

Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson made a surprising cameo visit on December 9th, which caught Mariah Carey's fans off guard. They sang their 2020 song Oh Santa together at the concert. "I ended up going to New York because Miss Mariah Carey, always comes up with big, great ideas, and she came up with the idea that her Christmas angels, which is Ariana Grande and myself, be a surprise for her Madison Square Garden performance," remarked Jennifer Hudson on her talk show.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka part ways

On December 21, Page Six reported that the Grammy winner has parted ways with long-time partner Bryan Tanaka. The report by an insider claimed, “He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at.” Mariah Carey has two children, Monroe and Moroccan, with her ex-husband, while Bryan Tanaka does not have any kids of his own. The separation rumor sparked after, Mariah was spotted on vacation in Aspen without her partner, which was unusual given their seven-year history of consistently vacationing together.