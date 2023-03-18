MC Stan's Indore show cancelled amid 'protest' against his songs; rapper's fans defend him. Watch

Rapper and Bigg Boss 16-winner MC Stan's ongoing India tour hit a roadblock after some members of a political group demanded that his show be called off. It happened in Indore on Friday night and several videos from the incident have surfaced online. MC Stan recently kickstarted his nationwide tour – MC Stan Basti Ka Hasti India tour – where he will be performing across 10 cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Also read: MC Stan stops Hyderabad show to enquire about fans who fell down on top of other MC Stan to perform next in Nagpur on Saturday.

MC Stan was scheduled to perform in Indore, when members from a political organisation took to the stage. Going by the social media videos, a few members with orange scarves around their necks claimed they will not let the rapper ‘pollute the minds’ of listeners with his songs ‘filled with abuse’. Some of them also enquired about the hotel the rapper was staying in.

Reacting to the incident, a person tweeted, “Bahut sahi kiya aisa he hona chahiye tha gaali galoj wale gaane gata tha (This was needed).” However, fans of MC Stan rallied behind the rapper, and made him trend on the micro-blogging website with hundreds of tweets. One of them said, “Deeply disappointed to hear about the cancellation of the MC Stan show due to pressure from Karni Sena. Freedom of expression and artistic creativity must be respected and protected, not suppressed.” One more said, “Will this country be run by these goons, what is troubling an artist, is this humanity? He loves his country more than life. Stop this thing and let the artist do his job."

Meanwhile, MC Stan's next destination will be Nagpur on Saturday. While reports suggested cancellation of his show in Nagpur following the Indore episode, commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar told media that the organisers have submitted a written application promising ‘no obscenity’ at the event, as per Nagpur Today. Following Nagpur, the rapper will also be performing in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi, wrapping up his tour on May 7.

MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi became a household name after his Bigg Boss stint. He was the winner of the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan. He defeated Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot in the final round.

