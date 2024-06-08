Miley Cyrus on why she works out wearing heels: 'Gym looks really tough, I’m interested in feminising...'

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her 'extremely clean' lifestyle. In an interview with W Magazine, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that she 'trains in heels mostly' as she spoke out about her gym workout. She also said that 'much of the workout equipment is ugly' and she wants to 'feminise the workout space'. Also read | Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus' retro hair draws wild reactions Miley Cyrus talks about why she wears heels in the gym.

'I practice in my heels'

Asked to comment on how she has 'become quite the source of fitspiration on the internet', Miley said, “My lifestyle is extremely clean. Sobriety is a big part of it. My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform'. So that’s why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe. I train in heels, mostly. I’m interested in feminising the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly.”

On her relationship with Beyoncé

Further speaking about her persona and life, the singer, who is known for her eclectic style and powerful vocals, said that her 'normal day-to-day' life involves texting with Beyoncé. She recently collaborated with Beyoncé on the track II Most Wanted from the latter's album Cowboy Carter.

"I definitely have a persona — an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer. But then there’s a level of my life that’s super intimate, sacred, and secret. Sometimes, I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé. I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public. She’s the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us," Miley said.

On her career

Miley Cyrus recently shared her thoughts about her Grammy success, shedding light on the journey that led her to finally feel 'taken seriously' at the prestigious awards ceremony. In a recent interview with Variety, the singer expressed her surprise at receiving her first-ever Grammy for her hit single Flowers. She said, "No shade, but I've been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?"