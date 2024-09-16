Shakira abruptly walks off stage after fan tries to film under her dress as she danced on stage; Twitter says 'shameful'

Shakira was dancing at a Miami nightclub to her new song Soltera while filming for a video before she made an unexpected exit. The Colombian singer was dancing on stage, when she spotted an unidentified man, who appeared to record underneath her dress during performance. The video of Shakira storming off stage is being widely shared on social media and many fans are slamming the ‘creepy' man for the 'very shameful act'. Also read: Shakira opens up about her split from Gerard Piqué and moving on A recent clip of Shakira showed the singer abruptly ending her performance at a Miami club after an unsettling incident.

What exactly happened

Recently, Shakira was onstage at the nightclub LIV Miami in Florida to showcase her song Soltera. She was dancing on a small stage in a sequin dress. In a clip recorded by an audience member, which is being widely shared online, a visibly uncomfortable Shakira noticed a man filming up her dress.

Shakira then gestured to the person behind the lens to film her face and not her dress from a low angle, seemingly giving him a warning as she continued to dance before walking off the stage rather abruptly. As she exited the stage, she was seen being greeted by security and fans in the VIP area.

Reactions on Twitter

Reacting to the video, an X user said, "This is a very shameful act. Is there any humanity left in these people?" Another said, "Shakira, the famous Shakira, can't even dance on her own song without getting sexually harassed and look at the caption, people were filming... Men are gross, they ruin everything good!!" Someone also tweeted, "Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS."

A tweet also read, "That's truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone." Someone also said, "It is very shameful that Shakira was abused during a live program." An X user also called out the man, who was recording Shakira, for the 'creepy vibes'.

In March this year, Shakira came out with her her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), her first album release in seven years. Shakira and former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué announced they were ‘separating’ in June 2022. She moved to the US with her sons soon after. Shakira and Gerard had dated for around 11 years until their split in 2022.