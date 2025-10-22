Sick New World 2026 dates announced: Lineups, tickets, US presales and all the details

The Sick New World Festival is returning to Las Vegas and Texas in 2026 after being cancelled this year, the official page of the heavy metal music festival announced on Instagram. While the Vegas show will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 25, the Texas show has been scheduled for October 24 with Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth as the venue. Sick New World announces date for 2026 festivals: Lineups, tickets, US presales, and more(Representative image/Unsplash)

Also read: Is Steph Curry still married to Ayesha? All on NBA star’s marriage amid divorce rumors

Sick New World’s lineups for 2026 festivals

In two separate posts, Sick New World’s Instagram page revealed the dates for the upcoming shows in Las Vegas and Texas. The presales for the events in Las Vegas and Texas will start on October 23 and 24, respectively. According to Loudwire, System of a Down will headline both shows. Among others, Deftones, AFI, Slayer, Evanescence, Ministry, and Underoath will join System of a Down in Texas.

In Las Vegas, System of a Down will be joined by Ministry, Danny Elfman, AFI, Korn, Bring Me the Horizon,, Acid Bath, Evanescence, and Underoath.

Also read: Billy Cagle: All on Atlanta airport scare suspect's mental health struggles, charges, criminal history

How to get Sick New World tickets

The festival's website will shortly offer tickets for both Sick New World events. The presale for Las Vegas will take place on October 23 at 10 AM PT, and the Texas presale will start on October 24 at 10 AM CT. In addition to VIP packages and general entry, there are also special deals that include accommodation packages. There will be layaway options for every kind of ticket. Fans should keep an eye on the Sick New World Festival website for updates.

FAQs

What is the Sick New World Festival?

Sick New World is an annual heavy metal music festival held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Winchester, Nevada, since 2023.

Will System of a Down play in Las Vegas and Texas during the 2026 Sick New World Festival?

System of a Down will headline the shows in Las Vegas and Texas during the 2026 Sick New World Festival.

When does the presale for Sick New World’s Las Vegas show begin?

The presale for Sick New World’s Las Vegas show begins at 10 AM PT on October 23.

When does the presale for Sick New World’s Texas show begin?

The Texas presale will start on October 24 at 10 AM CT.