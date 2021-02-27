Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’

Pop star Taylor Swift has officially cancelled all of her pending Lover Fest tour dates due to the "unprecedented pandemic".

The singer-songwriter had a few shows planned for summer 2020 in support of her 2019 album Lover, but had postponed the gigs to June and August this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement shared on her Instagram Stories, Swift said she was "disappointed" that she won’t be able to see her fans in person.

She wrote, "I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait till we can all safely be at shows together again," the singer added.

Refunds have been available to fans since the 31-year-old singer announced the postponement last year.

