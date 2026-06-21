'Everyone was singing in films': Viva on their fame in streaming age, how Bollywood 'killed' indipop | Exclusive

The band members say they were not surprised by the response to their music arriving on streaming. Mahua Kamat says, “This started because our listeners, our fans who loved us over the years, asked, ‘Where is the music?’ This is their childhood, just like it was ours. We grew up with it. That was the catalyst for us to seek this.”

Last month, after years of exile, the music catalogue of Viva , India’s original girl group, returned to streaming. Both albums from the 2000s band are streaming now, courtesy of KaanPhod Music. To nobody’s surprise, the songs immediately began to get good streaming numbers, more than two decades after they were first released.

Viva was formed in 2002 after five girls won the inaugural season of Channel V’s Popstars. Their first album, released the same year, topped the charts with many tracks becoming part of pop culture. Viva is regarded as India’s first popular mainstream girl group. But even as they became famous, the girls were unaware of their fame, even when 50000 fans turned up at their first concert in Delhi. Neha Bhasin recalls, “It was unreal when we were first on stage together. There was so much chaos because everyone was trying to figure it out. People were breaking barricades, we were getting mobbed. At that time, we didn’t realise this is happening because we were famous. It took many years to realise we were famous.”

Their fame did spread far and wide. Mahua Kamat recalls being accosted at Hong Kong airport by a fan, while Anushka Manchanda found a fanboy among the servers at a New York restaurant. Viva was a movement. Neha recalls, “I think you cannot engineer or manufacture this. A movement becomes organic when it is. In our case, people came together to create good music, do great things. And that became popular.”