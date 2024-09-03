Why is ‘HYBE stop sabotaging NewJeans’ trending?

On September 2, NewJeans' fandom reportedly filed an official complaint against HYBE at the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul. This complaint also involved Source Music and Dispatch, which were accused of information leaks and defamation through published articles. Girl Band NewJeans gain massive support from fans amidst controversy with HYBE(Instagram )

Bunnies' – the K-pop group's fandom – legal representative (law firm Opes) confirmed, “HYBE as a parent company of Ador cannot illegally collect or leak personal information about the CEO and artists of its subsidiary, nor can Source Music, another HYBE subsidiary. The illegally collected and leaked personal information was used to write articles that have spread malicious comments about NewJeans. This has severely damaged the group's reputation, and the harm is ongoing," as reported by AllKpop.

HYBE-NewJeans row

Ador CEO Min Hee Jin previously accused HYBE and girl band ILLIT of plagiarising NewJeans' appearance, choreography, and music style. This feud has largely affected the young members. The false information and defamation are now set to be corrected through legal means.

A Seoul lawyer, Lee Hyun Gon, commented that if the previously released Kakao Talk conversations between Ador CEO and other executives were leaked by HYBE’s internal team, then the case would be considered a serious breach of personal information, making it a violation of law.

A representative of NewJeans has also revealed that the team will continue to file against malicious posts targeted towards the girl group. The team has successfully collected around a thousand such posts and they will continue to take legal action considering all the prosecutable cases.

Also Read | BTS Jungkook's Birthday: How fans in South Korea, India, the US, Japan and more are celebrating

What are the reactions of NewJeans members?

A few hours ago, group member Danielle reached out to all of her fans through the Phoning app. The idol wrote, “I am sorry I couldn’t come talk to you for a while because I needed time to think. Our Bunnies must have been worried and confused.”

Danielle went on to address the shock she went through when former CEO Min Hee Jin was replaced by Kim Joo Young on August 27, 2024. She added, “To be honest, I was going through a lot of thoughts and more, following our CEO’s dismissal. I think I was a little lost! I was also anxious. There wasn’t a day that went by that I didn’t think of you guys though. And how you must be feeling. I wanted to always be happy and cheerful in front of Bunnies.”

She ended with a happy note for the fans: “Just know that we are always so very grateful for our Bunnies and we’re always thinking of you. I love you. Good night, Bunnies.”

Also Read | Selena Gomez pulls off ultimate ‘pinch me’ moment for Colorado Volleyball team who pleaded she sing at the game

How have the fans reacted?

In support of their favourite girl band, fans have started trending a hashtag. As of now, fans everywhere are trying their best to fight against HYBE and protect NewJeans. It should be noted that “#HYBE_STOP_SABOTAGING_NEWJEANS” is trending globally on social media. Twitter/X users are posting the hashtag along with sweet words like, “We love you, NewJeans,” and “NewJeans, don't be blue.”

The tagline is trending, with fans all over the globe supporting the cause. Many fans are taking this step so that the girl band is not “silenced” by an influential company like HYBE.

Meanwhile, many fans are rejoicing that there will be no more partiality towards the group and that the members will receive the respect and recognition they deserve.