Netizens slam Funky Dineva for calling Chloe Bailey ‘lame' and ‘inauthentic’

Funky Dineva, popular gossip blogger, has offended netizens once again, as he criticised singer Chloe Bailey as ‘lame’ and ‘inauthentic.’ “I don’t like her, Chloe Bailey is so g-ddamn lame,” he began.

Funky Dineva (born Quentin Latham) hosts a talk show called ‘TEA G-I-F’ on FOX SOUL. In this particular episode, Funky, alongside his co-hosts AI Reynolds and Claudia Jordan were discussing the rumours of singer-actress Halle Bailey being pregnant with her first child with rapper DDG.

Also Read: ‘Perfect vocals’: Fans hail Halle Bailey after debut solo single ‘Angel' drops

While Funky seemed quite passionate in labelling DDG as a ‘loser’ and expressing his disappointment in Halle for choosing the rapper, he went on talking about Halle's elder sister, singer Chloe Bailey.

“I don’t like her, Chloe Bailey is so g-ddamn lame,” he began.

Knowing he was going to receive backlash for his biting remarks, he went on to dig on the singer on the performance of her debut solo album, ‘In Pieces’, which was released earlier this year.

“I’m probably going to catch a lot of backlash for this, but without that makeup she ain’t cute. She should’ve never showed up on that camera with that fat a** face without no makeup. She ain’t cute, [she’s] not believable, so g-ddamn inauthentic – that’s why your sh*t ain’t selling,” he added.

Also Read: Rapper DDG's track on Halle Bailey after breakup gets hate from netizens

It seems the netizens are done with his crass opinions on people and their lives as they took to Twitter (X), to give the “celebrity” gossip blogger a piece of their mind.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Funky has given uncalled-for opinions on people's appearances. Years ago, he faced similar criticism for labelling Blue Ivy, Beyonce's daughter as “ugly.”

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop