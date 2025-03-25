Aamir Khan or Rick Yune? Internet debates over mystery man on poster of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly anticipated film, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead, has already created a buzz among fans. The actor and director shared a new poster of the film, leaving fans speculating whether the person standing in the poster is Aamir Khan or Rick Yune. Internet speculates if Aamir Khan or Rick Yune is a part of L2: Empuraan.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares poster of mystery man in L2: Empuraan

On March 25, Prithviraj shared a poster featuring a man dressed in a black ensemble with a red dragon design. However, the poster only revealed the back of the man, sparking curiosity about his identity. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “2 days to go. L2E in theatres worldwide from March 27.” The poster has generated immense excitement among fans.

Internet debates if it is Aamir or Rick Yune

The internet couldn’t stop guessing the actor featured in the new poster. One fan wrote, “It’s Aamir Khan, look at his ears.” Another commented, “It’s Aamir Khan for sure. Even his sister is playing an important role in the film.” Another comment read, “If Aamir Khan is the villain, the face-off will be huge.” Others suggested it might be Hollywood actor Rick Yune. One fan wrote, “It’s not Aamir, it’s Rick Yune, confirmed!” Another internet user even asked AI Grok, “Does this photo bear a major resemblance to Rick Yune?” However, grok replied, "The "L2: Empuraan" poster shows a man, likely Mohanlal, from behind in a suit facing a dragon. Without a visible face, a major resemblance to Rick Yune is unlikely. The style may evoke Yune's action roles, but physical likeness is unclear." Another wrote, “Rick Yune it is.”

About L2: Empuraan

The Malayalam-language action thriller is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. It is the second instalment in a trilogy and a follow-up to the 2019 film Lucifer. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Abhimanyu Singh, among others, in key roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on March 27.

Speaking about the scale of L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj told Hindustan Times, “This film is the deep end of the swimming pool for us. I don't think anyone in our industry has attempted something on this scale. Halfway through writing the script, I thought this was not going to get made. I realised that I had thrown the pebble way ahead, and for some reason, I was not able to bring it back. I was not able to make it smaller. It was only the belief of Mohanlal sir and my producer, Antony Perumbavoor, that made this happen. And we decided to go all out."