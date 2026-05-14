Chace Crawford confirms he dated Gossip Girl co‑star, ‘Those things are inevitable’

Chace Crawford has finally opened up about rumors that he dated someone from Gossip Girl. The actor confirmed that one of his on‑set relationships did turn romantic, but refused to reveal the name. Chace Crawford confirms he dated Gossip Girl co‑star (chacecrawford/Instagram)

The Call Her Daddy guest and The Boys star said that romance on long‑hours sitcom shoots is almost “inevitable,” even though he insisted that some details will stay secret.

What Chace Crawford said about dating a co‑star On a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Crawford told host Alex Cooper that he did hook up with a fellow Gossip Girl cast member.

He said, “I would say those things are inevitable,” explaining that when you are in your 20s and working 12‑ to 14‑hour days with the same people, this might happen.

“There’s chemistry, and then there’s chemistry, and sometimes both meet,” he added.

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When asked whether that person was one of the show’s main stars, Crawford teased that it may not have been one of the central names fans usually guess. He suggested the hookup was with someone “who might not be one of the original show’s principal cast members,” prompting fans to speculate about guest actors and recurring roles.

Keeping the identity private Crawford also admitted to being aware about other secret relationships between cast-mates and helping keep some of them from being exposed. “Oh yeah, absolutely,” he told Alex Cooper in the interview, adding that those kinds of romances “just happen” on long‑running shows.

As for why he refuses to reveal the identity, he said, “That’s one secret I’m never going to tell.”

A fan who follows the show wrote on social media, “If he’s not naming them, it means they probably didn’t want it out there, and I respect that.”

Another viewer told People in a follow‑up talk, “It’s funny to hear him say it’s inevitable, then hear him talk about how messy some of the cast relationships were off camera.”

When asked how he looks back on that time in his life, Crawford said, “I don’t regret it; I just don’t think the full story belongs in the public."

Now a 38‑year‑old star on The Boys, he is in a relationship with model Kelsey Merritt.