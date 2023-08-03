Is Jamie Foxx pushing too hard amid recovery, loved ones want him to go easy

Jamie Foxx's recovery journey has been a relief for his loved ones, but some are concerned about him returning to work too soon. A source close to the actor told US weekly, "Everyone is relieved to see him back on his feet, but some of his loved ones are concerned. They're cautioning him not to push himself too hard." Foxx's inner circle understands that his recovery is an ongoing process and that regaining his physical strength will take time. FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.(AP)

In April, news of Foxx's hospitalization surfaced after experiencing a "medical complication." His daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared an update on Instagram, assuring fans that her father was already on the road to recovery. Since then, the actor's health has been steadily improving, and another source stated, "Everything is now on the upswing."

Though Jamie Foxx has chosen to keep the specifics of his health scare private, he did take to social media in July to address some of the rumors. In an Instagram video, he clarified, "The eyes are working just fine! They said I was paralyzed, I'm not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well."

More on Jamie Foxx health updates:

Foxx candidly expressed that he went through a challenging experience, one he never expected to face. However, he didn't want his fans to see him in such a vulnerable state. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," he shared.

Throughout his recovery, Jamie Foxx acknowledged the unwavering support of his family and close friends. He expressed gratitude for their unwavering protection and secrecy during his trying times. Having loved ones who stood by his side provided immeasurable comfort during those difficult moments.

As Foxx continues to heal and regain his strength, his inner circle remains watchful, encouraging him to take it easy and not rush back into work. The actor's fans eagerly anticipate his return to the screen, but they understand that his health and well-being should always come first.

