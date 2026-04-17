Kalyani Priyadarshan's mother Lissy shuts down rumours of her wedding to Mohanlal's son Pranav

Lissy recently posted pictures on Instagram for the Malayalam New Year, Vishnu, writing, “Wishing everyone a Vishu filled with prosperity, abundance, health, and joy. A wonderful new year to all!”

Ever since Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal acted together in Hridayam (2022) and Varshangalkku Shesham (2024), fans seem to have loved their chemistry so much that they believe the two are in a relationship. Filmmaker Priyadarshan ’s ex-wife and actor Lissy Lakshmi recently shut down rumours of their daughter’s rumoured wedding to Mohanlal’s son.

The pictures show her dressed in a kasavu saree and performing puja, apart from serving prasaadam on a banana leaf. Fans flooded the comments with Vishu wishes but one wrote, “Kalyani pranav mariage waiting,” with heart eye emojis. Lissy shut down those rumours, writing, “false news!”

Kalyani Priyadarshan on Pranav Mohanlal Kalyani and Pranav are childhood friends, and the actors grew up together before entering films. Kalyani even told Vanitha TV in 2023 that she lovingly calls Pranav ‘Appu’. However, despite playing lovers on screen, the actor described their relationship as sibling-like, stating that they would often meet during vacations while he studied in Ooty.

Kalyani said, “However, with Appu, I shared a sibling bond. If you look at our old photographs, I think I have more photos with Appu than with my own brother. Whenever he came to Chennai, I would introduce him as my cousin to my friends, as it was complicated to explain our relationship.”

Recent work Both Pranav and Kalyani tasted success lately. After his cameo in his dad Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan as a young Khureshi-Ab'raam, alias Stephen Nedumpally, Pranav starred in the 2025 horror film Diés Iraé. The film received positive reviews and performed well at the box office, collecting over ₹82 crore worldwide. The film tells the story of a rich young man who’s haunted by an unknown entity. It is directed by Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam-fame. Pranav has yet to announce his upcoming films.

Kalyani also found success with Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which was produced by Dulquer Salmaan. The film sees her play Chandra, aka Kalliyankattu Neeli, a vampire-like creature. It was also a massive box-office success, grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide. She also starred in the comedy film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira the same year. Kalyani now has Genie and Marshal lined up in Tamil, in addition to Lokah Chapter 2 in Malayalam.

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar was released in theatres on Friday.