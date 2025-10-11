Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Rishab Shetty's film is unstoppable, inches closer to 400 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Rishab Shetty’s period mythological action drama received rave reviews upon release and has proved to be a box-office juggernaut. The film has entered its second week and shows no signs of slowing down. According to Sacnilk, the film is now inching closer to the ₹400-crore mark. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Rishab Shetty's still as a warrior from the film.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office performance

As reported by the trade tracking site, the film ended its first week on a strong note, collecting ₹337.4 crore (India net). On its ninth day (second Friday), the film earned ₹22.25 crore, and on the second Saturday, it showed a slight improvement, maintaining its strong hold at the box office with ₹37.16 crore. This takes the film’s total to ₹396.81 crore.

The film has surpassed major releases such as Coolie, Saiyaara and War 2, and now stands just behind Chhaava in terms of domestic collections. However, it still trails slightly behind Saiyaara and Chhaava in worldwide earnings, making it the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Despite clashing with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office, Kantara Chapter 1 emerged as the clear winner, as Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film has managed to earn only ₹43.35 crore domestically so far.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in lead roles. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the film delves into the ancient roots of the Buta Kola ritual and expands upon the lore and mythology explored in the first instalment. It has been widely praised for its powerful performances, impressive VFX and compelling storytelling.

The film has garnered appreciation not only from audiences and critics but also from industry insiders. Filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma and Anupam Kher, along with cricketer KL Rahul and actor Suniel Shetty, have all lauded the film, calling it a cinematic masterpiece.