Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 6: Kalyani Priyadarshan film maintains momentum, makes 39 crore

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 6: Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra was released in theatres on 28 August ahead of Onam. The film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy has received a good response since its release. According to Sacnilk, it has collected ₹39.37 crore net in India so far. Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 6: Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead in the Dominic Arun film.

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection

According to the trade website, Lokah has collected an estimated ₹7.77 crore net in India in six days, taking its domestic total to ₹39.37 crore. The film has maintained momentum despite experiencing the expected dip on Monday. It had an ₹2.7 crore opening last Thursday and made ₹4 crore on Friday. Collections spiked on the weekend with the film making ₹7.6 crore and ₹10.1 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The film did well on Monday, bringing in ₹7.2 crore.

Lokah getting a Hindi release

Dulquer Salmaan produced Lokah under his production house, Wayfarer Films. When it was initially released in theatres, it only got releases in Malayalam and Telugu. On Tuesday, Dulquer announced that a Hindi version of the film would be hitting screens on 4 September. He wrote, “The world of Lokah — Chapter One: Chandra, is expanding. Hindi version releases in theatres on September 4th! Book your tickets now.” Fans who had asked the actor-producer to give the film a wider release were thrilled with the news.

About Lokah

Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra focuses on the origin story of a yakshi (vampire) named Chandra (Kalyani). Her neighbour Sunny (Naslen) falls for her at first sight, only to realise that there’s more to her than meets the eye. Stars like Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir and Dulquer played cameos in the film. The film ends by setting up the story for a sequel, which will explore another character.