Ronth OTT release: When and where to watch Roshan Mathew-Dileesh Pothan's police procedural drama

Ronth OTT release date: The Malayalam police procedural film written and directed by Shahi Kabir, Ronth has an OTT release date. Starring Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan, the film released on JioHotstar on July 22. (Also read: The Saiyaara Effect: Can Bollywood learn from the unprecedented success of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film?) Ronth OTT release: Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in a still from the Shahi Kabir film.

Ronth on OTT

Ronth is available to watch on the platform in five Indian languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada, thereby giving non-Malayali audiences a chance to watch the acclaimed film. “A haunting gritty police drama! #Ronth is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar,” read the caption of the post shared by the X account of JioHotstar Malayalam.

About the film

Set over the course of a single night, the film follows two police officers as they navigate a series of challenges while on duty. It also unpacks the rules and lessons of policing, mentorship, and the evolving dynamics of a senior-junior relationship.

The film revolves around Sub Inspector Yohannan (Dileesh Pothan) and his junior, Dinanath (Roshan Mathew), on night patrol duty. As the senior imparts lessons on observation and restraint, the younger officer gives back in witty ways, setting up a layered exploration of duty, mentorship, and the quiet power struggles between the two. It released in theatres on June 13 and opened to positive reviews.

Ronth is inspired by director Shahi Kabir's own experience as a former cop. Speaking about the film, Shahi Kabir has said, "While writing Ronth, I drew inspiration from my time as a cop and from my interpersonal relationship with my colleagues on duty. This is a world I've lived in, and through these characters, I hope the audience gets a glimpse into the human, more realistic side of policing, while also experiencing the emotional and gripping drama the film has to offer."