Why was Jim Thornton fired from Wheel of Fortune? Attorney disputes ‘disturbing’ in-flight website allegations
Jim Thornton was fired after a Sony investigation into a May flight complaint, while his attorney denies wrongdoing and criminal conduct.
Jim Thornton has been fired from “Wheel of Fortune” after Sony Pictures Television finished its investigation into allegations linked to a May flight. The announcer was suspended this week, and the studio said Friday his employment was terminated immediately.
The case began after a passenger raised concerns about what Thornton was viewing on his laptop during an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles. Photos published by TMZ brought attention to the complaint.
Thornton’s attorney says the website was opened by mistake and that he “did nothing wrong.” No criminal charge has been reported against him.
Jim Thornton fired from Wheel of Fortune
Sony Pictures Television confirmed the firing on Sept. 4, saying: “Following a thorough investigation, Jim Thornton’s employment with Wheel of Fortune has been terminated, effective immediately.”
Sony suspended Thornton and began recasting his announcer role days earlier. The allegations reportedly relate to a May 14 American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles. American Airlines confirmed to USA TODAY that Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement after landing at Los Angeles International Airport “following concerns reported by a customer onboard.”
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What happened to Jim Thornton on the flight?
According to TMZ, a passenger photographed Thornton’s laptop and complained to the airline. The images appeared to show a chat forum with disturbing discussions. Law enforcement met the plane after it landed and spoke with Thornton. His attorney says he was not arrested or charged.
Thornton’s lawyer, Allison Hart, gave a different explanation. She said Thornton became involved in suicide-prevention advocacy after losing a close family member two years ago. He used 988 Lifeline resources and was sent a link to another site.
Hart said Thornton believed he was opening a mental health support forum. She added that he left after realizing what the site was about and said: “In short, my client did nothing wrong.”
She also said the site was not unlawful and that Thornton “has never viewed, downloaded or consumed any child pornography whether on that commercial flight in May or at any other time.”
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Who is Jim Thornton and what happens to Wheel of Fortune?
Thornton has been the announcer on “Wheel of Fortune” since 2011, after the death of longtime announcer Charlie O’Donnell. He also worked on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”
The firing comes before the show returns for Season 44 on Sept. 14. Sony had already started replacing Thornton’s voice in upcoming episodes during the investigation. The show stars Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, while Thornton’s role was the voice heard introducing contestants.
For now, Sony has ended Thornton’s run with the show. His attorney continues to deny that he committed a crime.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More
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