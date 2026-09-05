Why was Jim Thornton fired from Wheel of Fortune? Attorney disputes ‘disturbing’ in-flight website allegations

Sony Pictures Television confirmed the firing on Sept. 4, saying: “Following a thorough investigation, Jim Thornton’s employment with Wheel of Fortune has been terminated, effective immediately.”

Thornton’s attorney says the website was opened by mistake and that he “did nothing wrong.” No criminal charge has been reported against him.

The case began after a passenger raised concerns about what Thornton was viewing on his laptop during an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles . Photos published by TMZ brought attention to the complaint.

Jim Thornton has been fired from “Wheel of Fortune” after Sony Pictures Television finished its investigation into allegations linked to a May flight. The announcer was suspended this week, and the studio said Friday his employment was terminated immediately.

Sony suspended Thornton and began recasting his announcer role days earlier. The allegations reportedly relate to a May 14 American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles. American Airlines confirmed to USA TODAY that Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement after landing at Los Angeles International Airport “following concerns reported by a customer onboard.”

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What happened to Jim Thornton on the flight? According to TMZ, a passenger photographed Thornton’s laptop and complained to the airline. The images appeared to show a chat forum with disturbing discussions. Law enforcement met the plane after it landed and spoke with Thornton. His attorney says he was not arrested or charged.

Thornton’s lawyer, Allison Hart, gave a different explanation. She said Thornton became involved in suicide-prevention advocacy after losing a close family member two years ago. He used 988 Lifeline resources and was sent a link to another site.

Hart said Thornton believed he was opening a mental health support forum. She added that he left after realizing what the site was about and said: “In short, my client did nothing wrong.”

She also said the site was not unlawful and that Thornton “has never viewed, downloaded or consumed any child pornography whether on that commercial flight in May or at any other time.”

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Who is Jim Thornton and what happens to Wheel of Fortune? Thornton has been the announcer on “Wheel of Fortune” since 2011, after the death of longtime announcer Charlie O’Donnell. He also worked on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

The firing comes before the show returns for Season 44 on Sept. 14. Sony had already started replacing Thornton’s voice in upcoming episodes during the investigation. The show stars Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, while Thornton’s role was the voice heard introducing contestants.

For now, Sony has ended Thornton’s run with the show. His attorney continues to deny that he committed a crime.