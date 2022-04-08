Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI refuses to provide update through RTI

Almost two years after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has denied an RTI application to seek information in the case. The investigation agency is still looking into his death. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. He was 34. Also read: Manoj Bajpayee, Kushal Zaveri remember Sushant Singh Rajput as Sonchiriya completes 3 years: 'He was so proud'

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bandra, on June 14, 2020. His sudden death left many fans heartbroken.

According to a new ANI report, CBI received a query regarding Sushant's case under the Right To Information Act. The CBI refused to divulge any information and replied to the applicant, "Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation, information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided."

Sushant's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetting the late actor's suicide and misappropriating his wealth, by his family. She was jailed for a few weeks. The actor became the subject of intense trolling and media scrutiny, which many felt was a "witchhunt". She is now back to work and was seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre.

Sushant's last movie Dil Bechara released almost a month after his death on Disney+ Hotstar. It was made available for free viewing for his fans. The film marked the debut of actor Sanjana Sanghi, who played the female lead opposite Sushant.

Sushant is survived by four sisters: Rani, Meetu Singh, Priyanka Singh and Shweta Singh Kirti. His father KK Singh lives in Patna. Many politicians and celebrities had reached out to them and had pleged to get justice for Sushant.

