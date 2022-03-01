Ajith’s Valimai crosses Rs. 150 crore in box office earnings worldwide in its opening weekend

Actor Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil release Valimai, which was also dubbed and released in Hindi, has set the cash registers on fire with a whopping first weekend worldwide gross of over Rs. 150 crore. With no major Tamil release for the next two weeks, the film is expected to breach the Rs. 200 crore club, as per trade sources. Valimai is also the biggest opening weekend grosser for Ajith, who was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. Also Read: Anshula Kapoor joins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor for Valimai screening with Boney Kapoor, fans say ‘she looks great’

H. Vinoth directed and Boney Kapoor produced Valimai, an action-thriller about a cop going after an outlaw biker gang, had registered the biggest first day opening at the box-office ever for a Tamil film.

As per trade analyst Trinath, Valimai minted over Rs. 150 crore in its opening weekend worldwide. “Valimai is having a dream run. It has managed to gross over Rs. 150 crore in its opening weekend worldwide. Despite releasing on a Thursday, the film took a phenomenal opening and it continued drawing footfalls throughout the weekend. Major spike in numbers can be expected on Tuesday as it’s a holiday for Maha Shivaratri,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

Valimai features Ajith in the role of a cop. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya. Apart from Tamil, Valimai was also released in Telugu and Kannada along with the original Tamil version.

Last week, in an interview to Indiaglitz, Boney said his film has registered a ‘very big’ opening. “It is definitely very big. I don’t know the exact numbers but from what I’ve heard from my exhibitors and distributors, the number is very big. It is perhaps the biggest opening for any film in the Tamil industry,” Boney said.

Boney forayed into Tamil cinema with Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai, the remake of Pink. Valimai is their second collaboration. The duo has also confirmed that they’ll be reuniting for a third project very soon.

