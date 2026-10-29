Baththa OTT release: All you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose’s Tamil action-comedy on Netflix

Baththa hit theatres on October 1, 2026, and is now available to stream on Netflix as of October 29. Originally made in Tamil, the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer can be watched in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with English subtitles. Announcing its digital release on Thursday, Netflix wrote, “This gangster opened the wrong door. Watch Baththa, out now, on Netflix, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and explore the best of South films and series by searching “Southverse” on Netflix.”

Vijay Sethupathi 's Baththa takes an unusual route into the world of gangsters. A man who has everyone at his beck and call suddenly finds himself stuck inside a school toilet, thanks to an eight-year-old boy. It seems like a funny accident but soon turns into a story about human connections, buried emotions and a gangster forced to face a side of himself that he rarely shows.

When a feared gangster finds himself trapped Set in Madras in 1986, Baththa follows Baththavachalam, a gangster who has earned his reputation through violence and fear. On the streets, people know better than to question him. At home, however, his need to have everything under control puts a strain on his relationship with his wife and daughter.

Things take a strange turn when Sabari, a schoolboy caught up in his own childhood problems, accidentally locks Baththa inside an empty school restroom. Cut off from his men and the power he is used to wielding, the gangster has little choice but to wait for a way out.

The film is helmed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, who has previously collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi on Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.