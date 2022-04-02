Beast trailer: Vijay's 'best and most notorious' super spy will save a mall from terrorists with so much style. Watch

The first trailer for Vijay's Beast is out. It stars the popular actor as a super spy with a penchant for mayhem. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde. It will be out on April 13. (Also read: Dasvi trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a proud ‘Jat politician’ triggered by Yami Gautam’s IPS officer to finish class 10)

The trailer kicks off with the storming of a mall by a bunch of terrorists. Dressed in outfits inspired by Money Heist and masks inspired by Breaking Bad, the terrorists rain bullets all over the mall and hold its patrons hostage. As intelligence officers contemplate the right plan of action, they realise a ray of hope: a superspy was in the mall by ‘accident’.

As an introduction to Vijay's spy, Veera Raghavan, we are shown a tour of his conquests on the battlefield somewhere perhaps in the Middle East, then some shots of him in a fighter jet, hurling bombs at his enemies, frying them up with rifles and later, even slashing up some terrorists at the mall. Pooja Hegde gets a very tiny appearance as one of the mall hostages.

Fans enjoyed the trailer. “It's going to be the most successful film of the year. Definitely, it'll break the all records and be a trendsetter,” wrote a fan. Another commented on YouTube, “Trailer is really on (fire).” “Mark my words, this will be a super hit like KGF..and we should never compare both, each movie has its own style, and instead we have to support every movie the same way,” read another comment.

Watch the trailer here:

As per reports, Vijay has charged ₹100 crore for the film. He was last seen in Master, which also starred Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Andrea Jeremiah and was produced by Xavier Britto. It marked the first collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Pooja Hegde was last seen with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Despite its very heavy budget, the film failed to do well at the box office.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON