Jailer box office day 6 collection: Rajinikanth film crosses 200 crore with Independence Day earnings of 33 crore

Jailer box office: The Rajinikanth-starrer has been making records at the box office with its phenomenal performance at the ticket counters. The film collected a massive ₹33 crore on Independence Day, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. As a result, the film crossed the ₹200 crore mark on the sixth day of its release. Also read: Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film is 2023's highest Tamil grosser, earns ₹350 crore worldwide Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.

Jailer is yet to come closer to its opening figure of ₹48 crore as it released in theatres to a wonderful response on Thursday. It fell to ₹25.75 crore on Friday but bounced back with ₹34.3 crore collection on Saturday. It went on to earn ₹42.2 crore on Sunday. It once again fell to ₹23.55 crore on Monday but recovered on Independence Day with a collection of ₹33 crore. It now stands at a six-day total nett collection of around ₹207.15 crore in India for all languages.

Sacnilk.com also reported that Jailer had an overall 81.59% Tamil occupancy on Tuesday. It is the highest grossing Tamil film of 2023 so far, after beating Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II.

Rajinikanth is currently in the Himalayas on a spiritual vacation. He recently offered prayers at the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand. He had left for his trip day before the release of Jailer.

Jailer continues to perform well despite two major Hindi films: Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hitting theatres a day after its release. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer has Rajinikanth as the father of a police officer. Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in prominent roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has an extended cameo in the film.

Jailer is made on a budget of around ₹200 crore, though there is no official confirmation about the same. According to a Times of India report, Rajinikanth was paid ₹110 crore for the film.

