Kara first glimpse reactions: Fans say Dhanush is back in his element in gritty action thriller. Watch

“Be it crop or weed,” begins Dhanush's voiceover in the minute-long video. “Be it sin or virtue. What a man sows, he alone must reap. What I sowed is now ripe for the taking.” The glimpse offers a montage of shots in which Dhanush's character is seen to be beaten and fighting oppression. But he refuses to let go and stands up for himself, seeking revenge.

Dhanush not only treated fans with the title reveal of his upcoming film with Vignesh Raja, but also surprised them with the first glimpse on the occasion of Pongal. The intense, action-packed glimpse, titled The Name is Kara, has now garnered positive reactions from fans and viewers on social media.

“Before that, I must wipe the stain upon my name. And lead those who trust me to a safe haven,” he concludes. The tense background score, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, also packs a punch as Dhanush keenly sees and listens to the way people behave around him. The teaser does not offer any other glimpses of characters from the film.

How fans reacted Reacting to the glimpse, a fan commented, “Dhanush is back in his strong zone. Can't wait to see what Vignesh Raja has done.” Another said, “D back in his zone. No cringified melodrama. This is exactly what we expect from Dhanush.” “Asuran level drama loading. So excited for Dhanush's performance,” said a second fan. “Dhanush never disappoints with his script selection,” noted a user. “This is exactly what we expect from our Dhanush Anna,” read a comment.

Kara is produced by Vels Film International, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, while Srijith Sarang is in charge of editing. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, K.S. Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan. An official release date is yet to be announced although it has been touted that the film is slated for a Summer release.