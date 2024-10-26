Khushbu Sundar denies Aranmanai 5 is in the works: ‘First look, star cast, everything is fake’

Recently, there have been rumours that Sundar C is working on the next instalment of his Aranmanai film series. Some people have even shared posters, the star cast, and other details of the project that was supposedly in the works. Khushbu Sundar, however, took to X (formerly Twitter) to bust these rumours. (Also Read: Sundar C reveals Khushbu once asked him to marry someone else: ‘She cried…’) Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's husband Sundar C directs and stars in the Aranmanai film series.

‘Anyone doing business…’

Khushbu shared a poster of Aramanai 5 on X with ‘fake!’ written on it in big letters. She wrote, “There have been a lot of speculations and news circulating about the successful and the biggest entertainer of tamil cinema, #Aranmanai , getting ready for its 5th franchise. Pictures, startcast, firstlook, poster designs, and all. Everything is fake.”

She also asked people to be wary of whoever is sharing this news, asking them to do business with them at their own risk. She added, “Anyone doing business with anybody regarding this film will be doing so at their own risk. #SundarC & @AvniCinemax_ will reach out to you directly when we plan to do the movie. Till then, await #GANGERS . Coming soon.”

Aranmanai film series

The first Aranmanai film was released in 2014, and its lead roles were played by Sundar, Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah, Raai Laxmi, and Vinay Rai. The was a success and saw a family being haunted when they return to their ancestral property.

Its spiritual sequel, Aranmanai 2, also starred Sundar and Hansika, releasing in 2016. Siddharth and Trisha Krishnan also joined the cast this time. The third instalment with Sundar, Raashii Khanna, Arya and Andrea was released in 2021, with the Aranmanai 4 starring Sundar, Raashii and Tamannaah Bhatia released this year.

Upcoming work

Sundar is directing and starring in a film titled Gangers next. He is also acting in films titled One 2 One and Vallan, apart from directing Mookuthi Amman 2.