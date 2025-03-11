Police complaint against Vijay for allegedly ‘insulting Muslims’ at Iftar event: Report

Tamil star Vijay hosted an Iftar in Chennai on Friday. A News18 report states that the Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath has now filed a complaint against the actor at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office for ‘insulting Muslims’ at the event. (Also Read: Tamil star Vijay hosts Iftar in Chennai during Ramzan month; takes part in prayer before breaking fast. Watch) Vijay hosted an Iftar and took part in prayers before breaking fast in Chennai on Friday.

Complaint filed on Vijay

The report states that Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath treasurer Syed Kous met the media to discuss the organisation's complaint against Vijay. He reportedly said, “Muslims were insulted at the Iftar program organised by Vijay. We believe the participation of drunkards and rowdies who had nothing to do with fasting or Iftar has insulted Muslims.”

Syed also stated that the event was organised in a ‘hurtful manner’, calling out Vijay for not ‘expressing regret’ at how the Iftar turned out. He alleged that arrangements were not made correctly and that Vijay’s ‘foreign guards’ disrespected people, ‘treating them like cows. “Legal action should be taken against Vijay to ensure this does not happen again. We did not file a complaint for publicity,” he added.

Vijay organised the Iftar, which was held on Friday at Royapettah YMCA grounds. The actor wore a skull cap to the celebrations, participating in the prayers before breaking fast. He also had an Iftar meal with the attendees. Numerous pictures and videos of the event did the rounds on social media.

Upcoming work and politics

Last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s 2024 film The GOAT, Vijay is now shooting for H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, will be his last before he contests the 2026 elections. The actor confirmed he will not sign any more films while addressing critics at a recent event. Vijay announced his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), last year.