Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara party with friends, twin in white outfits

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and re-shared the pictures posted by stylist Neeraja Kona. Vignesh twinned with his actor-wife Nayanthara in same outfits. Both were all smiles in the photos. They made the best out of their time with their friends. Recently, the couple was blessed with twin boys- Uyir and Ulagham.(Also read: Vignesh Shivan shares post about 'peace of mind' after TN govt panel says he, Nayanthara didn't break surrogacy laws)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neeraja shared a picture and wrote, “The Selfie' Ft. Us (red heart emoji) @josephradhik @wikkiofficial & Nayann.” It featured photographer Joseph Radhik, Vignesh and Nayanthara. Joseph took the selfie. Vignesh and Nayanthara hugged each other while posing for the camera. Both were colour-coordinated and wore off-white shirts for the day. All of them were happy while posing for the camera.

Vignesh Shivan reshares Neeraja Kona's pictures via Instagram Stories.

Neerja posted another selfie taken by Vignesh and wrote, “These 2 and their 2 (two red heart emojis) Fav hooomans (hug emoji) Nayan and V!! @wikkiofficial.” She also added a twin boys sticker on the Story. In the picture, Nayanthara, Neeaja and Vignesh smiled and looked straight into the camera.

Vignesh and Nayanthara married on June 9, after they dated for several years. It was an intimate wedding with their close friends and selected guests, which took place in Chennai. Recently, the couple announced that they had become parents to twin boys via their posts on Twitter and Instagram. They named them Uyir and Ulagam. Uyir means 'life' and Ulagam means 'world’ in Tamil.

A group of people had claimed the couple had violated surrogacy laws of India. According to a report on Onmanorama.com, the couple submitted an affidavit and a marriage certificate to the Tamil Nadu health department, and claimed that their marriage was registered six years ago. After some period of time, Tamil Nadu government gave a clean chit to both of them after the enquiry amid the surrogacy row. He shared this happy news on Instagram with a cryptic post on Instagram and wrote, "If we spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in.” He seemed to be referring to the section of people, who had accused him and his wife of breaking surrogacy laws of India, without knowing the actual facts.

