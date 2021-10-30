Adah Sharma remembers Puneeth Rajkumar: A smiling superstar, treated everyone on set equally

Adah Sharma is shocked that her Rana Vikrama (2015)co-star, Puneeth Rajkumar is no more. She remembers him as “one of the kindest people” she ever got a chance to work with. The Kannada superstar died on Friday due to a heart attack, and social media was flooded with grief stricken fans paying tributes to him.

Recalling how he was always up to do anything to make his fans happy, Sharma tells us, “I can’t remember which flower but he was allergic to one. But one day, a group of his fans came to meet him with huge garlands. And despite the allergy, he allowed them to place it around his neck! He said they have come so far to see him and they would be disappointed if he didn’t let them... He was overworked that day, but he still took pictures with all his fans and was smiling in them.”

The 29-year-old says through her interactions with Rajkumar, the one conclusion she came to was that his aim in life was to “put a smile on everyone’s face” and he did make sure everyone around him was happy.

“And I think that’s how he should be remembered. A massive superstar who treated everyone on set equally irrespective of their designation,” Sharma gets emotional, and adds, “I really liked that. He greeted everyone when he came on set and took time out to take pictures with all his fans even when he was burdened with work.”

The actor’s heart goes out to Rajkumar’s family. “The pain they would be going through with a sudden demise I can imagine. So strength to his family, and to all of us...but what the family goes through with a sudden demise is incomparable,” she ends.

ott:10