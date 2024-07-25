Akash Puri announces a name change on his birthday: ‘I am now Akash…’

Director Puri Jagannadh’s son, actor Akash Puri, announced a name change on his birthday. A day ahead, he teased a ‘new change’, making fans wonder if he had signed a new film or was switching careers. But he was talking about changing his name, it turns out. (Also Read: Double iSmart teaser: Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt face-off in this sequel. Watch) Akash Puri has switched his second name while keeping his first name.

Akash Puri changes his name

On Wednesday, Akash teased an announcement on his birthday on Instagram, writing, “Since it’s my Birthday tomorrow a new change is coming I am so excited to share it with you guys will announce it tomorrow.” On Thursday afternoon, he shared a picture of him sitting in a chair and looking intensely into the camera, writing, “There is a change in my name; it’s no longer Akash Puri, I am now AKASH JAGANNADH.”

Fans react

Reacting to the name change and wishing him on his birthday, one fan wrote, “Anna you will rise in the movie industry soon, happy birthday darling.” Another wrote, “Super brother.” One even coined him a moniker, writing, “We call. AJ.”

A fan even left him a long birthday wish, “I know that you are going to be a top actor (HERO) one day soon...I believe in you because you have such potential within you .i wish all good luck to you brother. Happy Birthday @actorakashpuri start a new era with the new change, lots of love from your bother rock your day…”

Akash’s career

Akash and his father Puri, who tasted failure with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer Liger, have not had a great run at the cinemas lately. A source close to the actor tells Hindustan Times that Akash changed his last name ‘to change his luck’.

Akash debuted as a child actor in 2007 and starred in Ram Charan’s Chirutha, Prabhas’ Ek Niranjan and Mahesh Babu’s Businessman. He debuted as a lead with the 2015 film Andhra Pori, a remake of the Marathi film Timepass. He returned to the screen with the 2018 film Mehbooba, acting in Romantic and Chor Bazaar after.

None of his films made a mark and it remains to be seen what he has lined up next.