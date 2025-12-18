Allu Arjun pleasantly surprised by brother Allu Sirish's featuring in an ad with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma

Actor Allu Sirish recently featured in an advertisement for life insurance with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Sirish’s brother, Tollywood star Allu Arjun, gave a shoutout to both his brother and the cricketer, writing about how pleasantly surprised he was by the ad. (Also Read: Air hostess from Qatar shares ‘fangirl moment’ with Allu Arjun after meeting him on flight: ‘I couldn't believe my eyes’) Allu Arjun gave a shoutout to his brother Allu Sirish's new ad on his social media.

Allu Arjun gives a shoutout to Sirish and Rohit Sharma

Arjun posted the ad on his Instagram stories, writing about how happy and proud he was of his brother. He also gave a shoutout to Rohit, writing, “What a pleasant surprise…wow! Siri (heart emoji) Soo happy and proud of you. Congratulations to everyone on this & my spl respect for Rohit garu.”

Allu Arjun was all praise for the ad featuring Allu Sirish and Rohit Sharma.

The advert for Axis Max Life features Sirish and Rohit playfully arguing about whose profession is more dangerous, bantering about jumping off buildings versus being a bouncer.

It’s not just Arjun; even fans couldn’t seem to believe the collaboration. One fan called it, “Unexpected collab. Allusirish & Rohit Sharma!” An excited fan commented, “My favorite hero brother and my fav cricketer in one frame unexpected.” Another wrote, “RO and Ritsy expressions yaar, cutest,” about Rohit and Ritika. Numerous others also commented with fire and heart emojis under the video.

Sirish reacted to the response and said, “Being part of the campaign alongside Rohit Sharma was a truly special experience. The warmth and simplicity of the film, and the love it’s received, make it even more meaningful for me. That, with my brother’s generous words of praise, supporting me like we always do for each other makes me feel genuinely happy.”

In the news

Allu Sirish was recently in the news after he got engaged to his girlfriend, Nayanika. They got engaged in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on October 31. Sirish announced the news earlier that month on his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary. Family members, including Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, attended the ceremony. Sirish last starred in the 2024 film Buddy. He has yet to announce new projects.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s hit films Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). He starred in the 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo before that. He is currently filming his next project, a sci-fi film starring Atlee and Deepika Padukone.