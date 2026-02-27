Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy to have intimate wedding on March 6; reception before that at Allu Studios

Sirish took to his Instagram to announce that his wedding to Nayanika will be an intimate ceremony, attended only by their close friends and family. A reception will take place beforehand at Allu Studios for those in the film industry. He wrote: “Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on March 6th. But we're excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Reception with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March.”

Actor Allu Sirish got engaged to long-time girlfriend Nayanika Reddy in an intimate engagement ceremony in Hyderabad last year. Sirish previously announced that they will get married in March this year. The actor took to social media to confirm the wedding date and reveal that they will have a pre-wedding reception for friends from the film industry before the wedding.

In December, Sirish had announced a summer wedding. He posted a reel with his brothers, Allu Arjun’s children, Arha and Ayaan, and Bobby’s daughter Anvitha joining him for the announcement. The video Sirish posted shows them recreating a famous meme with his nieces and nephew. Anvitha and Arha ask him when his marriage is. He and Ayaan reply that it’s on March 6, 2026. They then ask him when the sangeet is, and he replies, “We are South Indians! We don’t do it.”

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s love story Sirish and Nayanika got engaged on October 31 in Hyderabad. He later revealed how they met at a party thrown for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, writing, “Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin & @shalinikandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met.”

He added, “And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that's "How I Met Your Mother.” A big thank you to all of Nayanika’s friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one!” Sirish and Nayanika threw a pre-wedding bash for their friends in January in Dubai, and Arjun threw a cocktail party for them this month.