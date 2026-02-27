Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy to have intimate wedding on March 6; reception before that at Allu Studios
Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, and Nayanika Reddy got engaged in October last year and will tie the knot in March in the presence of their loved ones.
Actor Allu Sirish got engaged to long-time girlfriend Nayanika Reddy in an intimate engagement ceremony in Hyderabad last year. Sirish previously announced that they will get married in March this year. The actor took to social media to confirm the wedding date and reveal that they will have a pre-wedding reception for friends from the film industry before the wedding.
Allu Sirish announces wedding and reception dates
Sirish took to his Instagram to announce that his wedding to Nayanika will be an intimate ceremony, attended only by their close friends and family. A reception will take place beforehand at Allu Studios for those in the film industry. He wrote: “Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on March 6th. But we're excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Reception with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March.”
In December, Sirish had announced a summer wedding. He posted a reel with his brothers, Allu Arjun’s children, Arha and Ayaan, and Bobby’s daughter Anvitha joining him for the announcement. The video Sirish posted shows them recreating a famous meme with his nieces and nephew. Anvitha and Arha ask him when his marriage is. He and Ayaan reply that it’s on March 6, 2026. They then ask him when the sangeet is, and he replies, “We are South Indians! We don’t do it.”
Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s love story
Sirish and Nayanika got engaged on October 31 in Hyderabad. He later revealed how they met at a party thrown for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, writing, “Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin & @shalinikandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met.”
He added, “And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that's "How I Met Your Mother.” A big thank you to all of Nayanika’s friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one!” Sirish and Nayanika threw a pre-wedding bash for their friends in January in Dubai, and Arjun threw a cocktail party for them this month.
Festivities were also kicked off with a traditional pasupu danchadam (grinding turmeric) ceremony at their home, which Arjun missed. The pelli koduku-pelli kuturu (making of the groom and bride) will be held ahead of the wedding.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.