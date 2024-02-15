Bandla Ganesh reportedly sentenced to jail in cheque bounce case; shares cryptic message

Telugu film producer, actor and Congress politician Bandla Ganesh has been sentenced to one year in prison, according to a report by India Today. The district court in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh gave the sentence concerning a cheque bounce case. The court has also directed him to a pay a fine of ₹95 lakh. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s promo to be out soon; makers dismiss rumours of film being shelved) This is not the first time Bandla Ganesh has run into legal trouble

What happened

In 2019, Ganesh borrowed ₹95 lakh from an individual called Jetti Venkateshwarlu from Muppalla village in Guntur. The loan was taken in return of a cheque issued by Parameshwara Art Productions, but it bounced due to insufficient funds. Due to financial distress, the individual decided to take legal action against the actor-producer. After a long-drawn court battle, the Ongole court pronounced its verdict on Wednesday. He has, however, been given a month to file an appeal and will not be arrested immediately.

Ganesh’s response

While Ganesh is yet to talk to the press, he shared a cryptic post on social media. Wishing his followers a good morning, he shared a picture that read, “The truth is always the last place you look.” Fans were surprised to see him tweeting amid legal troubles, with one fan writing, “Inka jail ki poledaa. (You didn’t go to the jail yet)” Another confused individual wrote, “jail lo neeku mobile ichara anna.. thondaraga bayatiki vachey anna..(Were you given a mobile in jail, hope you come out soon.)

A screen grab of Bandla Ganesh's tweet(X)

Legal troubles

This isn’t the first time Ganesh has run into legal trouble. In 2017, he was sentenced to six months in jail by Erramanzil court in a cheque bounce case. A fine of ₹15.86 lakh was also imposed on him. Writer-director Vakkantham Vamsi had lodged the case back then that Ganesh had given him the cheque for writing Jr NTR’s film Temper but it bounced due to insufficient funds. Ganesh is known for a career as a character artiste apart from producing films like Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh and Allu Arjun’s Iddarammayilatho.

