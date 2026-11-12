Choreographer Shekhar Master escapes unhurt in road accident while returning from Kaaka shoot in Hyderabad
Choreographer Shekhar Master and three others escaped unhurt after a lorry hit the car near Gollapalli village on Thursday.
Choreographer Shekhar Master met with a road accident while travelling in his car in the early hours of Thursday. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, he and three others escaped unhurt after a lorry hit their car near Gollapalli village under Shamshabad Police Station limits in Rangareddy district in the early morning hours.
Shekhar Master's health update
The Shamshabad Police shared that they are investigating the matter.
Meanwhile, choreographer Jani Master shared an update about Shekhar Master on his X account. He wrote that Shekhar is doing fine and is expected to resume shoot from Thursday evening itself. “Been receiving calls from many near and dear ones enquiring about #SekharMaster’s accident while returning from the shoot of #Kaaka. I spoke to the master and I’m happy to share that he is doing fine. He will also be joining the #Kaaka shoot this evening. Let’s all pray for his good health and the well-being of everyone. Stay safe!” he wrote.
Shekhar Master is busy with the shoot of Kaaka at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Kaaka is an upcoming Telugu action-drama and thriller film directed by Bobby Kolli. The project stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role.
About Kaaka
The new leg of the shoot began on September 7 and has been described by the team as a “lengthy and crucial” one. Last month, the makers announced that Anurag Kashyap has joined the cast of Bobby Kolli’s film. Bobby has also hinted that his character will have a strong impact on the story, saying on Instagram, “Some characters are meant to leave a lasting impact” and that Anurag will “add another intense layer to this high-voltage entertainer”.
Kaaka’s title glimpse, released on Chiranjeevi’s 71st birthday, gave audiences their first real hint of what the film is about. Chiranjeevi plays Satyam, a supervisor at Ammaji Aqua Industries, a shrimp farm in Ravulapalem. The glimpse then cuts to a younger, sharper-looking Chiranjeevi firing guns in an action-heavy sequence. Anaswara Rajan plays Chiranjeevi’s daughter in Kaaka. It remained unclear whether Chiranjeevi is playing two separate characters or showing different phases of the same character.
KVN Productions is backing the project. Work on the film is moving ahead on more than one front. The cast has reportedly started dubbing after a traditional pooja, while post-production is also underway. Chiranjeevi recently shared an update on the production, revealing that the entire first half has been shot and around 30% of the second half is also complete. The team is now working towards wrapping the remaining portions ahead of the film’s theatrical release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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