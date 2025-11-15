Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
Fan flies 12 hours from Perth to Hyderabad for Mahesh Babu's GlobeTrotter event; SS Rajamouli's son reacts

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Nov 15, 2025 07:05 pm IST

SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya reacted to a post by a Mahesh Babu fan who travelled all the way from Perth to Hyderabad for the GlobeTrotter event. 

The event to launch the title and glimpse of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 29 or GlobeTrotter, is being held in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Mahesh Babu’s fans took to social media to share that some of them flew all the way to the city from other countries to attend the event. Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya, reacted to one of them. (Also Read: Inside Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad: Giant screen set-up, Mahesh Babu fans rush to catch a better glimpse)

SS Rajamouli’s son reacts to fan flying from Perth for event

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that they flew all the way from Perth, Australia to Hyderabad, India for 12 long hours to make it to the GlobeTrotter event. They wrote, “After 12hr of flight and 6817 kms from streets of Perth to RFC Hyderabad. #JaiBabu @urstrulyMahesh. #GlobeTrotter day.”

The fan also shared pictures of the ‘passports’, the passes for the event that they had acquired, apart from their flight plan to India. A seemingly moved Karthikeya reacted to them in all caps, writing, “OKKA TELUGODU MAAATRAME FEEL AYYE BIGGEST EMOTION….(Only a Telugu person can feel this emotion). SKY ALSO NOT THE LIMIT.”

Fans throng to the GlobeTrotter event in large numbers

Videos and pictures of thousands of fans thronging to the GlobeTrotter event in Ramoji Film City have been circulating on social media. Some fans even went down to the venue despite having no passes, it looks like. One fan replied to Karthikeya, claiming they flew down from Calicut but had no passes.

They wrote, “Anna memu NIT CALICUT nundi vacham anna 50k tho flight lo...pass le dorakatle (Brother, we spent 50,000 on flight tickets to fly down from NIT Calicut but didn’t get the passes). Another claimed, “Ma vadu okadu US nundi vachadu 1.5 lak petti (A friend of mine spent 1.5 lakh to travel from the US for this).” Many even commented under the post, writing how they were travelling from places like Bengaluru and Mumbai just for the event.

The SS Rajamouli film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film’s title and glimpse will be announced on Saturday evening. The event can be streamed live on JioHotstar and Variety.

