Fee hike, 5-star hotel for team: Reported demands which led to Deepika Padukone’s ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Actor Deepika Padukone's exit from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD has sparked curiosity, with Vyjayanti Movies hinting at lack of commitment as the reason. The note has left many ‘whys’ behind, with a new report claiming that it was Deepika’s demands for more money and less working hours that irked the producers. Deepika Padukone was pregnant while promoting the film last year.

Scoop behind Deepika’s exit

On Thursday, the makers of the mega project, which features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, announced that Deepika will not be part of the sequel.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Deepika “demanded a 25 percent increment on the acting fees she was paid for the first part of the film”.

“That’s not all, she put her foot down on shooting for just 7 hours a day. Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount. The producers were willing to provide a luxury vanity to Deepika for rest, in return of longer shoot hours, but she refused. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees,” said a source close to the producer.

The insider added, “Deepika’s team is a big one with almost 25 people travelling with her on the sets. They demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food through the shoot for her entourage. Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face.”

It is believed that the producers requested her to work on her demands, but her team refused to budge. Following which, the producers decided not to work “collaborating with her”.

Deepika Padukone out of Kalki sequel

On Thursday, production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that Deepika will not be a part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to release the official note updating fans about the new development. The note read, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways.”

It is the second part of the note which has raised eyebrows as the makers mentioned that the film deserves commitment. “Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” added the note.

Kalki 2898 AD starred Deepika alongside lead actor Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Deepika had a pivotal role in the movie and was expected to star in the sequel too. Social media has been abuzz with reactions ever since the news came out.

Earlier this year, Deepika was let go from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, also co-starring her Kalki co-star Prabhas. At that time, rumours were rife that she had demanded an 8-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and requested not to deliver her dialogues in Telugu – conditions which allegedly did not sit well with the filmmaker. She has been replaced by Triptii Dimri.