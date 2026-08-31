‘If I weren't a Manchu, I would've been further along in my career’: Lakshmi talks about her ‘very patriarchal’ family
During an interaction with fans, Lakshmi Manchu spoke about her father, Mohan Babu, and brothers, Vishnu and Manoj. Here's what she said.
Actor Lakshmi Manchu believes her career would’ve been further along if not for her family name. During an interaction with fans, she spoke about her father, actor Mohan Babu, and her brothers, actors Vishnu and Manoj. Candidly admitting that she hails from a patriarchal family, Lakshmi stated that she had to fight every step of the way for whatever she has today.
Lakshmi on the Manchu family
On the Honest Town Hall, Lakshmi was asked by a fan if she would’ve made it this far if she weren’t a Manchu or if Tollywood would’ve shut its doors on her. “Maybe if I weren’t a Manchu, I think I would’ve been further along in my career. That has been a double-edged sword for me with three men in my life who are such strong influences. I love them all dearly, but they’re (makes a sour face). It’s a very patriarchal family that I have. To push through and say, I want something, they’re like, why?” she said, referring to Mohan, Vishnu, and Manoj.
Lakshmi then pointed out that, despite being in the film industry for a lesser time than anyone else in the family, nobody else had used the Manchu surname until she did. “If you really notice, Vishnu and Manoj were called M Vishnuvardhan Babu and M Manoj Kumar. I came and used the name Lakshmi Manchu. Suddenly, they became Manoj Manchu and Vishnu Manchu. They were actors before me coming here. Why didn’t you call them Manchus? It was not Manchu Mohan Babu. It was Mohan Babu. Period. I was the one who took my grandfather’s name, and everyone else used it,” she said.
About the Manchu family
Actor Mohan Babu has acted in more than 500 films in lead, supporting, and other roles. He has been a reigning figure in Tollywood for many years now. Mohan has a daughter and son, Lakshmi and Vishnu, from his marriage to Vidya Devi. After her death, he married her younger sister, Nirmala Devi, with whom he has Manoj. All three children followed in his footsteps into acting.
This is not the first time that Lakshmi has spoken about the influence her father and brothers had on her life. In 2025, on Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast, she spoke about it and said, “I’ve only been taught to worship men. The perception of how men should be and how women should treat them. I’ve crossed that phase and now when I look back at how I was…(folds hands). I am very happy where I am.” She also spoke about not missing her husband, Andy Srinivasan, as he lives in the US, while she lives in Mumbai with their daughter, Vidya Nirvana.
Lakshmi starred in Pookie and Lechindi Mahila Lokam this year. She was recently a judge on Top Telugu Influencer on Aha.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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