Inside Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet and haldi: Unseen romantic pictures to surprise performances

Pictures and videos from Vijay and Rashmika’s sangeet were leaked online on Wednesday. The decor, which featured brightly lit lights and fresh flowers, also had numerous unseen pictures that the couple had taken through the years. “Countless Beautiful pictures,” wrote one fan, posting the pictures on social media, while another wrote, “We need those original pictures @iamRashmika please.” Numerous others thought the pictures were ‘too sweet’, commenting heart emojis.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are getting married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their loved ones. Their sangeet took place on Tuesday evening, and pictures and videos of the event have leaked online. Fans couldn’t keep calm as the couple dotted the venue with unseen romantic pictures. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding muhurtam time revealed; pre-wedding festivities kick off in Udaipur )

A video from the event has also gone viral on social media. In it, Vijay’s mother Madhavi can be heard saying, “Hello friends. I dedicate this beautiful surprise performance to my darlings, bangaram Vijay, Rushee. We love you. Numerous fans posted the video on social media, writing captions like, “This speech hits different,” and “this is love.” Many also wished they could see who it was that put on a surprise performance for the couple, though the speech hints that it was the family.

Vijay and Rashmika’s pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with the ‘Virosh Premier League’ games and the sangeet. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies will take place on Wednesday, with guests dressing in yellow. Stylist Shyavya Varma took to her social media to post a picture of herself, director-actor Tharun Bhascker, actor Eesha Rebba, and a few other guests , all dressed in yellow.

The wedding will take place on February 26 at 8 AM, a source confirmed to Hindustan Times. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ashika Ranganath, and Rahul Ravindran are also attending the wedding and were spotted arriving in Udaipur. PM Modi, who could not attend the wedding, sent best wishes to the couple. The couple will throw a wedding reception in Hyderabad in March for their friends from the film industry.

Vijay and Rashmika grew close while working on Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). They kept their relationship under wraps for years and got engaged in October last year. They only made their relationship public, despite their fans already dubbing them Virosh, when they announced their wedding on Sunday before flying to Udaipur on Monday.