Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 3: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film is unstoppable; grosses 415 crore

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection

Production banner Vyjayanthi Movies shared the film's gross collection after three days on Sunday. Sharing a poster of Prabhas, which read ' ₹415 crore GBOC (gross box office collection) three days worldwide', the makers wrote on Instagram, "The force is unstoppable..."

Earlier, the team of Kalki 2898 AD said the sci-fi movie grossed ₹191.5 crore at the worldwide box office in all languages on its opening day. After two days, the film grossed ₹298.5 crore worldwide in all languages.

Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

More about the film

Previously titled Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema history at a reported ₹600 crore. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Kalki 2898 AD has received praise from many celebrities, including Rajinikanth, who called Kalki 2898 AD an 'epic movie'.

"Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2. God Bless," Rajinikanth tweeted on Saturday.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna congratulated the entire team behind the film. "OH MY FREAKING GOD! @nagashwin7 you are a beautiful GENIUS! INCREDIBLE!! Congratulations Kalki. This film deserves all the love and more. Watching our mythical gods come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it... God!! What a film!!!!," she tweeted on Saturday.