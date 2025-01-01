Menu Explore
Naga Vamsi says he wasn't disrespectful towards Boney Kapoor: ‘Don't need to teach us how to respect elders'

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 01, 2025 12:55 PM IST

During a recent roundtable chat, producers Naga Vamsi and Boney Kapoor had a disagreement over south cinema versus Bollywood.

Producer Naga Vamsi has clarified that he meant ‘no disrespect’ towards Boney Kapoor when they disagreed over how south cinema has influenced Bollywood. During a roundtable chat with Galatta India, the producers had differing opinions but the internet believed Vamsi wasn’t as polite as he should have been. (Also Read: Hansal Mehta fires salvo at 'arrogant' Naga Vamsi, says his film Lucky Bhaskar 'borrowed' from Scam series)

Boney Kapoor and Naga Vamsi were part of a recent round table on Indian cinema,
Boney Kapoor and Naga Vamsi were part of a recent round table on Indian cinema,

Naga Vamsi on Boney Kapoor

A trade analyst claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Vamsi disrespected Boney on the roundtable. The producer replied, claiming that Boney is respected more in the south than he is in Bollywood. Vamsi also stated that he and Boney had a ‘nice laugh’ after the session, writing, “You don’t need to teach us how to respect elders, we respect boney ji more than u guys do and there was no disrespect towards boney ji in that conversation it was a healthy discussion, me and boney ji had a nice laugh and hugged each other after the interview… So please dont come to your conclusions with just what you saw.”

What happened

During the roundtable discussion, talking about how south Indian cinema has performed well this year compared to Hindi, Vamsi said, “One thing, sir, you have to accept this. It might sound really harsh. We, South Indians, have changed the way you (Bollywood) look at cinema. Because, you guys (Bollywood), were stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu. You witnessed a change with Baahubali, RRR, Animal and Jawan.” When Boney tried to disagree, Vamsi interrupted him, leading to many pointing out his ‘rudeness’. Even filmmakers like Hansal Mehta and Sanjay Gupta slammed Vamsi on social media.

Naga Vamsi and Boney Kapoor films

Vamsi has produced films such as Jersey, Bheemla Nayak, and Rang De in the past, as well as Guntur Kaaram, Lucky Baskhar, Tillu Square, and Gangs of Godavari more recently. He also produced Bobby’s Balakrishna and Bobby Deol-starrer Daaku Maharaaj, which will be released in theatres on January 12. Boney, who has produced films like Mr India, Judaai, and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, recently produced Maidaan.

Follow Us On